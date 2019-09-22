Planning Solutions Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.6% of Planning Solutions Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 1,315,993 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $64,883,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 1,643,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.