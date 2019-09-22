Planning Solutions Group LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Planning Solutions Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. 73,283,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

