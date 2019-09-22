Planning Solutions Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Planning Solutions Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

NEE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.72. 4,751,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

