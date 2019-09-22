PlayCoin [ERC20] Hits Market Cap of $6.41 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $255,410.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01181482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,037,628 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.