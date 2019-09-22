Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

