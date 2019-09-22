Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA) Critical Contrast

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pluralsight alerts:

This table compares Pluralsight and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.00 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -12.49 HUYA $678.27 million 8.97 -$281.83 million $0.10 278.80

Pluralsight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pluralsight and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 8 0 2.89 HUYA 0 0 11 0 3.00

Pluralsight presently has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.39%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $27.61, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Pluralsight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than HUYA.

Risk & Volatility

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -28.32% -47.43% -16.25% HUYA 5.31% 5.53% 4.37%

Summary

HUYA beats Pluralsight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.