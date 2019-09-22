PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,285,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,054,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.