Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 21,925 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 13,398,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,731,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.