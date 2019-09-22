Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,662 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 8,098,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,232. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

