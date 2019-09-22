Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.85.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE PII traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,083. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

