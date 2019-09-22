Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Polypipe Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 457 ($5.97).

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.80. The company has a market cap of $827.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

