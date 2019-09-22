PRASM (PSM) Price Up 505% Over Last 7 Days

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 587.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. PRASM has a market capitalization of $246,003.00 and $32.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRASM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. During the last week, PRASM has traded 505% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00085288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00386777 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009826 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007243 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PRASM (CRYPTO:PSM) is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. The official website for PRASM is prasm.io. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.