Radium Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004085 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020832 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,837,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,831,506 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

