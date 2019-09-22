Rapids (RPD) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $995,116.00 and $195.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,584,758,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,763,170,829 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

