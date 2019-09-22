RChain (RHOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,941.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. RChain has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $32,941.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, OOOBTC, IDEX and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00202360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01177451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, IDEX, OOOBTC, BitMart, Bitinka and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.