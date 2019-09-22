Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,112.94 ($92.94).

RB opened at GBX 6,261 ($81.81) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,234.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,260.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

