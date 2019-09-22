Regis Management CO LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 232.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after acquiring an additional 264,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,447,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 231,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,938. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

