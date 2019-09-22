Regis Management CO LLC Sells 9,335 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

EPD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 8,323,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,355. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.