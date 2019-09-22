Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repligen by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Repligen by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Repligen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 773,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,723. Repligen has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

