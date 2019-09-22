Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.48. 1,168,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,259. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Republic Services by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

