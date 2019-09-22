Rimbit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Rimbit has a market cap of $79,178.00 and $3.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.