Rise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $724.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Rise has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $550,307.00 and approximately $724.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 140,714,624 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

