Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

