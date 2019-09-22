SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $17,588.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $17,588.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

