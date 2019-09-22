Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $101,738.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.34 or 0.05228710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

