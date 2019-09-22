Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will post $6.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.46 million. Senseonics posted sales of $5.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $27.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $27.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.26 million, with estimates ranging from $43.63 million to $60.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,491. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

