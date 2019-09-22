SL Green Realty Corp Plans Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.