Smart Portfolios LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 920,816 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,773 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

