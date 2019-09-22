Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $276,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,227,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,164,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,778,250. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.