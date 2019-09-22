Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $448,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,010,000 after acquiring an additional 983,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,253,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $871,439,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 18,072,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

