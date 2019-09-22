Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,405,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

