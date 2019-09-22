Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Trims Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 239,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,824,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,830,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 932,303 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 1,172,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

