SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Account Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $142.95. 10,133,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

