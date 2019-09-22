SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 426,838 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 130,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

