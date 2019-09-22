SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

