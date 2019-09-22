SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.