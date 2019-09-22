SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.3% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.08. 75,073,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

