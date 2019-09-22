Square (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.91.

Square stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

