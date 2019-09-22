SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSE to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,201.50 ($15.70).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,135.81. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total transaction of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

