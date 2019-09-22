Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

