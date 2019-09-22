Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.89 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00007718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $47,048.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,069.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03061950 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001658 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00615309 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005112 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,576,799 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

