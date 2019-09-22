Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $203,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 9,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $338,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 169,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $1,088,753 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 60,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 78,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The firm has a market cap of $854.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.