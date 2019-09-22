Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 429,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.97. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

