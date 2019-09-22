Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €73.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.61 ($85.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

ETR SAX traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €70.60 ($82.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -497.18. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($84.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

