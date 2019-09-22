SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce $359.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.60 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $364.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunCoke Energy.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SXC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 2,080,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.