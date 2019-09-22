Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CSFB cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SU traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,362. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

