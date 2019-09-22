Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPN. Citigroup set a $1.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $2.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 510.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 404,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 196.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,323,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.