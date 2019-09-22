Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $96,680.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00203839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01192540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

