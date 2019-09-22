T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $91.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.59. 3,874,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

