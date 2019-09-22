TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Reaches $8.64 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010557 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. TaaS has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $394.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00202364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.01175905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

